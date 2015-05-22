* Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, Armenia, Belarus, Azeris sign
* Declaration 18 months after summit triggered Russian fury
* Divisions over Crimea, support for eventual EU membership
By Alastair Macdonald and Gederts Gelzins
RIGA, May 22 Looking over their shoulders at
Russia, the European Union and six former Soviet neighbours
patched up their differences to renew vows of cooperation in the
interests of peace and security at a summit on Friday.
Meeting in Riga 18 months after the last Eastern Partnership
gathering sparked the Cold War-style tug-of-war over Ukraine,
Kiev and other aspirants to the European club won offers of aid
and hopes of visa-free travel to the EU that fell short of
promises of EU membership.
Despite sympathy from some EU leaders, especially in the
east, who urged firmer commitments to eventually bringing the
most pro-Western states into the bloc, the EU's big powers are
wary both of provoking Russian President Vladimir Putin and of
burdening the Union with impoverished and unstable new members.
"Association agreements do not in any way make membership a
foregone conclusion," French President Francois Hollande said of
trade pacts signed last year with Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova.
"We mustn't turn this Eastern Partnership into yet another
conflict with Russia," said Hollande, who with German Chancellor
Angela Merkel has been leading mediation in eastern Ukraine. He
called for "more pressure" on Moscow to bolster a ceasefire but
also said the EU must engage with Russia despite the conflict.
EU leaders have long dismissed Kremlin concerns that their
embrace of its "near abroad" is targeted against Russia. But on
Friday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov again accused
them of presenting ex-Soviet republics with a "false choice"
that amounted to "Who are you with, the West or Russia?"
UKRAINE WELCOMES "SOLIDARITY"
President Petro Poroshenko, whose predecessor was overthrown
by pro-Western Ukrainians incensed by his 11th-hour rejection of
an EU pact at the Vilnius summit in late 2013, declared himself
satisfied by the "very strong solidarity" EU leaders had shown.
By far the biggest of the six partner states, Ukraine signed
a 1.8 billion-euro aid deal with the EU on Friday and, like
Georgia, won assurances its citizens would soon join Moldovans
in no longer needing visas to the EU if they continued reforms.
All 34 governments signed up to a 13-page joint declaration
of common positions and aspirations that included a condemnation
of Russia's "illegal annexation of Crimea" last year. Poroshenko
glossed over the fact Armenia and Belarus insisted on a twist in
the drafting that let them stick to pro-Russian positions.
Disparities among the six-year-old group have seen the EU
adopt a "differentiated" approach. Belarus remains a pariah over
human rights. Authoritarian but oil-rich Azerbaijan less so.
Azeri President Ilham Aliyev held up the conclusion of the
meeting, talking to summit chairman Donald Tusk on the telephone
from Baku to smooth concerns on the way the communique referred
to Azerbaijan's conflict with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, stressed the positive:
"Nobody promised the Eastern Partnership will be the
automatic way to membership in the European Union," he said. But
the EU remained committed to its partners despite "the last
year's intimidation and even war". Given internal divisions, the
outcome was "maybe the maximum we can achieve today", he added.
There was no lack of problems among existing EU members:
Hollande and Merkel urged Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras to speed up a vital debt deal ; David
Cameron confessed he did not meet a "wall of love" at his first
occasion to explain to colleagues reforms he wants before asking
Britons to vote on whether to stay in the bloc ;
And Hungarian premier Viktor Orban found himself greeted by
EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker, only part in jest, with
a cheery "Hello, dictator!"
(Additional reporting by Adrian Croft, Kylie MacLellan, Andreas
Rinke, Renee Maltezou, Marine Hass, Clement Rossignol, Gunta
Gaidamavica and Ints Kalnins in Riga; Writing by Alastair
Macdonald)