BRUSSELS, March 10 European Union governments
extended on Thursday sanctions on Russians and Ukrainians
targeted in 2014 over the conflict in eastern Ukraine, keeping
asset freezes and travel bans in place until mid-September.
The 28-member bloc said in a statement that 146 people,
including Russian-backed former Ukrainian president Viktor
Yanukovich, and 37 companies would remain under sanctions.
The European Union's main economic sanctions against Russia,
targeting its energy, banking and defence sectors, expire in
July this year and many EU governments want to renew them until
Russia upholds its part of a peace settlement in Ukraine.
However, a decision needs consensus and some countries
closer to Russia, including Hungary and Greece, have yet to
decide whether they will support a sanctions extension.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)