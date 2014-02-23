BRUSSELS Feb 23 European Union foreign policy
chief Catherine Ashton will travel to Ukraine on Monday, where
she is expected to discuss measures to shore up the ailing
economy, the EU said on Sunday.
"In Kiev she is expected to meet key stakeholders and
discuss the support of the European Union for a lasting solution
to the political crisis and measures to stabilise the economic
situation," an EU statement said.
The EU has said it is prepared to offer economic support to
Ukraine but it would be conditional on the country reaching an
agreement with the International Monetary Fund.