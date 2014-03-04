BRUSSELS, March 4 European Union governments
reached a preliminary agreement on Tuesday to freeze the assets
of 18 Ukrainians, at Kiev's request, after Ukraine's new rulers
said billions in public funds have gone missing.
The decision still needs to be made final in the coming days
and follows similar moves last week by Austria, an EU member, as
well as Switzerland and Liechtenstein.
Austrian authorities have included Ukraine's ousted
president, Viktor Yanukovich, in their list of targets but it
was not clear whether his assets would now be frozen throughout
the 28-nation bloc.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Martin Santa; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)