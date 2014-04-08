(Adds details)
* Concern mounting over possible Russian military action
* Russia denies trying to destablise Ukraine
* Experts will identify Ukraine's priorities
BRUSSELS, April 8 The European Union plans to
set up a special support group to help Ukraine stabilise its
precarious economy and political situation, an EU diplomat said
on Tuesday.
Concern is growing that Moscow could be preparing for
further military action in Ukraine and on Tuesday U.S. Secretary
of State John Kerry accused Russian agents and special forces of
stirring separatist unrest in eastern Ukraine.
The support group, whose creation is expected to be
announced on Wednesday, would bring together "several dozen
people" to work out priorities for Ukraine, an EU diplomat said,
asking not to be named.
"The support group will identify and coordinate with
the Ukrainian authorities the necessary help and assistance they
need to stabilise the economy and political situation, help with
reforms etc.," the diplomat said.
The group, whose work could be extended to Georgia and
Moldova, which are also seeking a closer relationship with the
EU, will draw on the expertise of various EU member states and
work with the international financial institutions.
Last month the International Monetary Fund announced a
$14-$18 billion loan for Kiev in return for tough economic
reforms that will unlock further aid from the European Union,
the United States and other lenders over two years.
EU policy-makers have made tackling the Ukraine crisis top
priority after Moscow last month annexed the Crimea peninsula.
Russia has dismissed Western accusations that Moscow is
destabilising Ukraine.
The Ukraine crisis began after former pro-Russian President
Viktor Yanukovich's decision to spurn an EU offer of closer
trade and political relations started months of street protests
that eventually led to his downfall.
