BRUSSELS, April 8 The European Union will set up
a special support group to help Ukraine stabilise its precarious
economy and political situation, an EU diplomat said on Tuesday.
Concern is growing that Moscow could be preparing for
further military action in Ukraine and on Tuesday U.S. Secretary
of State John Kerry accused Russian agents and special forces of
stirring separatist unrest in eastern Ukraine.
The support group, whose creation is expected to be
announced on Wednesday, would bring together "several dozen
people" to work out priorities for Ukraine, an EU diplomat said,
asking not to be named.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Adrian Croft)