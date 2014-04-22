* EU agreement to expand sanctions list not yet acted on
* EU giving Geneva agreement more time
* U.S. could decide "in days" on new sanctions if deal fails
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, April 22 The European Union is holding
off imposing further sanctions on Russia for now over its
actions in Ukraine until it sees if a deal reached in Geneva
last week works, EU diplomats said on Tuesday.
EU foreign ministers agreed on April 14 to step up sanctions
by expanding their list of 33 people targeted with asset freezes
and visa bans for their roles in Moscow's seizure and annexation
of Crimea from Ukraine in February.
But so far, although EU officials have been drawing up new
names that could be added to the list, no decisions have been
taken.
EU diplomats said the reason was that the bloc wanted to
allow time to see if an agreement reached in Geneva last week
would work.
For the same reason, the EU has not moved any closer to
imposing stricter trade and financial sanctions on Russia to
punish it for its annexation of Crimea and what Western
officials say is its destabilisation of eastern Ukraine.
"We are still thinking about giving the Geneva accord a
little bit more time," one diplomat said.
Michael Mann, a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton, said the process of drawing up new names to
add to the sanctions list was still under way.
"Clearly throughout this discussion, what happens in terms
of sanctions is very much dependent on what is happening on the
ground in Ukraine," he told reporters.
EU officials would not say how long they would give the
Geneva agreement to work before fresh sanctions came back on the
table.
The U.S. government said on Monday it would decide "in days"
on additional sanctions if Russia did not take steps to
implement the Geneva agreement.
Under the deal signed in Geneva last week, the EU, Russia,
Ukraine and the United States agreed that illegal armed groups
would go home in a process to be overseen by Europe's OSCE
security watchdog.
The agreement seems to be faltering with pro-Russian
separatist gunmen showing no sign of surrendering government
buildings they have seized in eastern Ukraine.
Moscow and Ukraine's Western-backed government have each
questioned the other's compliance with the agreement.
Moscow, which denies it is orchestrating the militants in
eastern Ukraine, says it could handle any tougher economic
sanctions the West might impose.
The European Commission handed documents to EU member states
last week explaining the potential impact on their economies of
imposing stricter trade and financial sanctions on Russia.
Countries were given until Tuesday to respond to the
Commission, which will then tailor the package so that a
decision can be taken by EU leaders if the situation in Ukraine
worsens.