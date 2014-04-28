BRUSSELS, April 28 European Union governments
reached a preliminary agreement on Monday to impose asset
freezes and visa bans on 15 more people as part of expanded
sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, diplomats said.
An EU procedure to approve the sanctions does not end until
5 p.m. (1500 GMT) but that is seen as a formality, EU diplomats
said. The names of those to be added to the list will not be
made public until they are published in the EU's Official
Journal on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Justyna Pawlak)