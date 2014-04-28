BRUSSELS, April 28 European Union governments reached a preliminary agreement on Monday to impose asset freezes and visa bans on 15 more people as part of expanded sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, diplomats said.

An EU procedure to approve the sanctions does not end until 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) but that is seen as a formality, EU diplomats said. The names of those to be added to the list will not be made public until they are published in the EU's Official Journal on Tuesday. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Justyna Pawlak)