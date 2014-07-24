* Proposal to ban buying new debt, shares in state-owned
banks
* Diplomat says EU action would deepen Russian market
uncertainty
* Merkel wants rapid progress on tougher sanctions
* EU patience with Russia running out
By Barbara Lewis and Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, July 24 The European Union would
target state-owned Russian banks and their ability to finance
Moscow's faltering economy in its most serious sanctions so far
over the Ukraine crisis under proposals considered by EU
governments on Thursday, diplomats said.
Ambassadors of the 28-nation bloc met in Brussels to discuss
options drafted by the executive European Commission in response
to the downing of a Malaysian airliner in an area of eastern
Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists.
In the key measure, European investors would be banned from
buying new debt or shares of banks owned 50 percent or more by
the state. These banks raised almost half of their 15.8 billion
euro ($21.29 billion) capital needs in EU markets last year.
"If implemented such sanctions would be a serious blow to
the Russian economy, exacerbating an already very likely
recession this year and sustaining an economic depression for
longer," said analyst Michal Dybula of BNP Paribas.
The proposals also included an arms embargo, although
diplomats said it would apply to future deals and would not bar
delivery of a French helicopter carrier built for Russia under a
2011 contract.
The EU is also considering restricting exports of technology
for deep-sea drilling, shale gas and Arctic energy exploration
under one of the options, diplomats said.
After months of hesitation, powerful EU states including
Germany, Moscow's biggest trade partner, are now pushing for
quick action as they believe Russia has consistently failed to
meet international demands to end violence in Ukraine.
The crash of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 last Thursday,
which U.S. intelligence officials believe was shot down in error
by the rebels with a Russian-supplied missile, has stiffened
Europe's resolve, officials said.
The proposals to restrict access to EU capital markets and
defence and energy technology would mark the first time the
Europeans have gone beyond asset freezes and visa bans to target
sensitive sectors of the Russian economy.
The Commission did not propose a ban on buying Russian
government bonds, a diplomat said. However, the cost of insuring
Russian sovereign debt against default rose on the news.
The largest banks with state ownership of over 50 pct are
Sberbank, VTB, Russian Agriculture Bank
(Rosselkhozbank) and VEB.
"Restricting access to capital markets for Russian
state-owned financial institutions would increase their cost of
raising funds and constrain their ability to finance the Russian
economy," an EU diplomat said on condition of anonymity.
"It would also foster a climate of market uncertainty that
is likely to affect the business environment in Russia and
accelerate capital outflows," the diplomat said.
MERKEL WANTS ACTION
A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Wednesday she wanted to see rapid progress at the EU meeting.
"The chancellor believes quick decisions are needed," said
deputy spokesman Georg Streiter, adding that EU leaders had
expressed their readiness last week to hold a special summit if
necessary to approve the measures.
Berlin believes the EU could move to impose sanctions on
sectors of the Russian economy by the end of July unless Moscow
acts quickly to defuse the crisis in eastern Ukraine, an EU
source said.
German officials told a closed-door Brussels briefing for
industry representatives that Berlin favours a time limit on the
duration of new sanctions to provide an opportunity for
relations to return to normal, the source said.
The government regretted that things had come so far but
"but after so much time without relevant cooperation by Russia
there was now within the EU as well as the German government a
high degree of determination. It was now up to Russia to avert
the next step," the source said.
Despite German urgency, several diplomats said they believed
economic sanctions would not be finally agreed on Thursday and a
further ambassadorial meeting next week may be required.
Ambassadors were expected to agree on Thursday to add the
names of some Russian companies accused of helping to undermine
Ukraine's sovereignty to the bloc's sanctions list, using new
expanded criteria.
EU foreign ministers have said that to avoid tougher
sanctions, Moscow must stop the flow of weapons across the
border to Ukraine and use its influence with pro-Russian rebels
in Ukraine to allow an independent investigation into the
downing of flight MH17 with the loss of 298 people.
Despite threatening tough action since Russia's annexation
of Ukraine's Crimea region in March, the EU has been divided
over imposing economic sanctions on its main gas supplier.
Britain and France have clashed openly over Paris's plan to
deliver Mistral helicopter carriers to Moscow.
British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday Paris's
plan to press ahead with the 1.2 billion-euro ($1.7 billion)
order after the downing of the Malaysian Airlines plane would be
"unthinkable" in Britain.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius hit back, telling
Cameron he should do something about UK-based Russian oligarchs
close to Putin.
Trade data indicate that Germany and Italy have most to lose
if the EU makes good on its sanctions threat against Russia,
while Britain's overseas territories are soaking up the lion's
share of capital streaming out of Russia.
If ambassadors agree to the sanctions, it remains uncertain
whether EU leaders would hold an extraordinary summit to approve
them or whether governments could approve the decision in
writing without a meeting.
It may take until next week to publish a first list of
people and companies targeted with asset freezes under the wider
measure. Ambassadors were also working on additional measures to
restrict EU trade with and investment in Crimea.
($1 = 0.7423 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Adrian Croft, Jan Strupczewski, Tom
Koerkemeier, Martin Santa and Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels,
Stephen Brown in Berlin and Katya Golubkova in Moscow; Writing
by Adrian Croft; Editing by Paul Taylor)