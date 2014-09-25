* EU to review implementation peace plan next week
* Review will affect EU stance on maintaining sanctions
* No impetus for further EU sanctions, diplomat says
By Adrian Croft and Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Sept 25 The European Union is likely
to keep sanctions on Russia in place for now when ambassadors
meet next week to assess progress in implementing Ukraine's
peace process, diplomats said.
When the EU adopted its latest sanctions on Russia over its
involvement in the Ukraine conflict earlier this month, EU
ambassadors agreed they would review the implementation of the
Ukraine peace plan by the end of September.
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy held out the
possibility that, if the situation on the ground warranted it,
EU sanctions could be amended, suspended, even fully repealed.
A ceasefire between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian
forces in eastern Ukraine, which took effect on Sept. 5 and has
been regularly violated, "has finally begun working", Ukrainian
President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday.
"For me, the analysis is that the conditions are so far not
ripe to reverse course," one EU diplomat said, ahead of a
meeting of EU ambassadors on Tuesday to discuss the
implementation of the peace plan.
The ambassadors would probably recognise some positive
movement in Ukraine and leave the door open to scaling back
sanctions if the peace process made sufficient progress, said
the diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Unanimity would be required to remove any of the sanctions
and that looked unlikely to be achieved, another diplomat said.
"There is no consensus emerging among EU ambassadors to
repeal the sanctions. It is simply too early to judge
developments on the ground," the senior EU diplomat, from a
northern European country, said.
A third senior diplomat, who favours less harsh measures on
Moscow, agreed there was no consensus for easing them just yet.
KEEPING UP PRESSURE
Another diplomat from an EU country that strongly supports
sanctions said there was no evidence of Russia backing away from
its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.
"Sanctions are having an impact and it is also important
that the EU keeps its united stance and keeps up the pressure on
Moscow," he said.
The EU has been sharply split over sanctions imposed against
Russia because of its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region and
its support for the separatists in eastern Ukraine.
As Brussels has escalated pressure, moving from asset
freezes and travel bans on individuals to sanctions on Russia's
finance, energy and defence industries, it has become more and
more difficult to get agreement among the EU's 28 members.
Some EU politicians, such as Slovak Prime Minister Robert
Fico and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, have been openly
scornful of sanctions and these countries are likely to push for
an easing of sanctions next week.
One EU diplomat said that, for now, however, there was no
impetus to ratchet up sanctions on Russia any further.
Many governments are wary of antagonising Russia, the bloc's
leading energy supplier, and fear more Russian trade
retaliation. Russia has already responded to EU and U.S.
sanctions by banning imports of most food from the West.
Even if no action is taken next week, a separate review of
the sanctions is not far away. When EU governments first adopted
economic sanctions against Russia, in July, they agreed to
review them after three months, on Oct. 31, to determine their
impact on Moscow's behaviour.
