BRUSSELS, Sept 30 The European Union has seen some encouraging developments in Ukraine but wants better implementation of the Minsk ceasefire agreement between Kiev and pro-Russian rebels, the EU said on Tuesday.

EU ambassadors, who met on Tuesday to assess the situation in Ukraine, "shared the analysis that while encouraging developments have been registered in the political process and in the implementation of some aspects of the Minsk Protocol, relevant parts of the same protocol will need to be properly implemented," EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said.

Kocijancic said that the EU would look at easing or lifting sanctions on Russia "if the situation on the ground so warrants." (Reporting by Adrian Croft, editing by Robin Emmott)