BRUSSELS, Sept 30 The European Union has seen
some encouraging developments in Ukraine but wants better
implementation of the Minsk ceasefire agreement between Kiev and
pro-Russian rebels, the EU said on Tuesday.
EU ambassadors, who met on Tuesday to assess the situation
in Ukraine, "shared the analysis that while encouraging
developments have been registered in the political process and
in the implementation of some aspects of the Minsk Protocol,
relevant parts of the same protocol will need to be properly
implemented," EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said.
Kocijancic said that the EU would look at easing or lifting
sanctions on Russia "if the situation on the ground so
warrants."
(Reporting by Adrian Croft, editing by Robin Emmott)