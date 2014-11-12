BRUSSELS Nov 12 European Union foreign ministers are unlikely to step up sanctions against Russia next week over its involvement in destabilising eastern Ukraine, EU diplomats said on Wednesday.

EU foreign ministers meet on Monday in Brussels and Ukraine, which said it was redeploying troops in the east because of fears separatists will launch a new military offensive, is the main topic on their agenda.

"The council (of foreign ministers) will not go for further sanctions despite turmoil and elections," one EU diplomat said and two others expressed similar views. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, Barbara Lewis, Adrian Croft)