BRUSSELS Jan 8 The European Union promised more help for Ukraine's near-bankrupt economy on Thursday, proposing up to 1.8 billion euros in medium-term loans to be granted this year and in early 2016, the EU executive said.

The proposal by the European Commission must be approved by EU governments and the European Parliament.

"Europe stands united behind Ukraine," EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement. (Reporting by Robin Emmott)