By Adrian Croft
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Jan 26 European Union hawks on Russia,
including Poland and Lithuania, called on Monday for sanctions
on Moscow to be stepped up after a new offensive by pro-Russian
rebels in eastern Ukraine, but EU power-broker Germany took a
more cautious line.
The EU called an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers
for Thursday after separatists attacked Mariupol, a strategic
Black Sea port, on Saturday with what NATO said was Russian
support. Kiev said 30 civilians were killed.
The renewed fighting has put stronger EU sanctions back on
the agenda a week after ministers discussed a memo by EU foreign
policy chief Federica Mogherini suggesting EU governments could
start talking to Russia again on some issues if Moscow
implemented a Ukraine peace agreement.
EU ambassadors meet on Tuesday to prepare Thursday's
meeting, but one EU diplomat said it seemed unlikely at this
stage that ministers would adopt new sanctions on Thursday, with
the most likely scenario being that they would ask officials to
draw up possible further sanctions.
The 28 EU nations have long been divided in their support
for tough sanctions on Russia. Some of the most hawkish were
quick to call for more action.
"The response of the Western world should be very firm,"
Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski told a news conference in
Warsaw. "In my opinion the EU response should be to deliberately
raise the issue of toughening sanctions against Russia."
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said: "Many
times we have said that if the situation in Ukraine gets worse,
if Russia continues its aggressive actions, then we will impose
additional sanctions. This is exactly what I expect from
Thursday's meeting."
But German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier
suggested Russia had not yet crossed the red line that would
trigger more sanctions.
"A lot depends on how the next three days go. After the
talks I've had in the last days with some European colleagues,
nobody is desperately ambitious to meet in Brussels to impose
sanctions," he said.
"But of course, an attack or a broad offensive on Mariupol
would be a qualitative change in the situation to which we would
have to react," Steinmeier said.
The head of the European Council of EU leaders, Poland's
Donald Tusk, hit out at the weekend at "appeasement" of Russia
and said it was "time to step up our policy based on cold facts,
not illusions."
However, a number of EU countries, including Italy, Greece,
Cyprus, Bulgaria, Luxembourg and Austria, have only reluctantly
gone down the sanctions route.
The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power,
said on Monday the attacks on Mariupol showed Moscow's objective
was to increase the Ukrainian territory it controlled.
