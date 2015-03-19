* Tusk, Merkel, Hollande working on compromise
* Merkel's comments to Bundestag make deal more likely
* Pledge would keep sanctions till year-end at least
* Yatseniuk in Brussels says should be no easing of
sanctions
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, March 19 European Union leaders look
likely to keep economic sanctions on Russia in place until a
Ukraine ceasefire deal is fully working, after German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said on Thursday it would be wrong to ease
pressure on Moscow prematurely.
EU governments have until now been divided on whether to act
now to renew those sanctions, which expire in July.
Merkel's comments suggest Germany will strongly encourage
leaders meeting at a Brussels summit later on Thursday to commit
Europe to maintaining sanctions until Russia meets the terms of
the deal it struck last month with Kiev to lay down arms.
"We cannot and will not lift the sanctions that expire in
July or September until the demands of the Minsk agreement have
been fulfilled. That would be wrong," Merkel told Germany's
Bundestag lower house of parliament on Thursday.
The Minsk agreement, which set out a series of steps to
defuse the Ukraine crisis including a ceasefire and withdrawal
of heavy weapons, came under renewed strain on Wednesday, with
Ukraine and Russia clashing publicly over the next steps and
further Ukrainian military casualties from rebel attacks.
EU countries vary widely in their enthusiasm for sanctions
on Russia, the bloc's leading energy supplier. While some
governments want to send a tough signal to Moscow by renewing
the July sanctions now, others say the ceasefire should be given
a chance to work and want to wait until June to take a decision.
European Council President Donald Tusk urged EU leaders on
Thursday to keep up pressure on Russia until Minsk is fully
implemented.
"This must ultimately conclude in Ukraine regaining control
of its borders as foreseen in the (Minsk) plan," he told a news
conference before the summit.
Tusk, Merkel and French President Francois Hollande have
drawn up a compromise deal linking sanctions to full
implementation of Minsk.
That would effectively extend sanctions at least until the
end of the year, because the Minsk accord contains a year-end
deadline for Ukraine to recover full control over its border.
However, a formal decision on renewing the July sanctions on
Russia's energy, finance and defence sectors would not be taken
until the next summit in June.
Merkel spoke by phone to U.S. President Barack Obama on
Wednesday and they also agreed there would be no easing of
sanctions until Russia had fulfilled all of its commitments
under Minsk, the White House said.
EU officials have said they think the compromise is capable
of winning unanimous support despite divisions among EU leaders.
"There's wide consensus within the EU that the future of
sanctions is strongly tied to the implementation of the Minsk
treaty," Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb told reporters
in Helsinki on Wednesday.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said EU leaders
should discuss renewing existing sanctions or scaling up
sanctions if Russia failed to implement the Minsk deal, but he
rejected any talk of easing the measures.
"If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin splits the unity ...
among the leaders of the EU member countries this will be the
biggest success story of President Putin and this will be a
disaster for the free world," he told reporters in Brussels
after a pre-summit meeting with Tusk on Thursday.
Yatseniuk said the EU had not yet responded to Ukraine's
request for U.N. peacekeepers or an EU police mission to monitor
the ceasefire.
"We expect that our European friends will support this
idea," he said.
(Additional reporting by Stephen Brown, Michelle Martin and
Madeline Chambers in Berlin; Anna Ercanbrack in Helsinki;
Editing by Sophie Walker)