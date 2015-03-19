* Tusk, Merkel, Hollande drew up compromise
* Pledge will keep economic sanctions till year-end at least
* Yatseniuk in Brussels says should be no easing of
sanctions
By Adrian Croft and Elizabeth Pineau
BRUSSELS, March 19 European Union leaders agreed
on Thursday that economic sanctions imposed on Russia will stay
in place until a Ukraine peace deal is fully implemented,
effectively extending them to the end of the year if need be.
The compromise reached at an EU summit in Brussels maintains
EU unity on sanctions against Moscow over its role in the
Ukraine conflict.
Strains have been growing within the 28-country bloc over
sanctions which some member governments have only supported
reluctantly.
EU governments were divided on whether to act now to renew
economic sanctions on Russia which expire in July or to wait
several months before taking a decision to see if the Ukraine
ceasefire holds.
EU leaders backed a compromise hammered out by European
Council President Donald Tusk together with German Chancellor
Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande, two of the
architects of the Ukraine peace plan reached in Minsk last
month.
Leaders "agreed that the duration of economic sanctions will
be clearly linked to the complete implementation of the Minsk
agreements, bearing in mind that this is only foreseen by the
end of 2015", Tusk told a news conference.
EU leaders were also "ready to take further decisions if
necessary", he said, in a clear threat of additional sanctions.
A formal, legal decision on whether to extend sanctions on
Russia's financial, defence and energy sectors that expire in
July will only be taken at the next EU summit in June.
But the link to the Ukraine peace agreement effectively
extends economic sanctions until the end of the year because the
Minsk accord sets a year-end deadline for Kiev to recover full
control over its border.
The agreement only referred to economic sanctions, however,
leaving open the possibility that some of the visa bans and
asset freezes the EU has imposed on scores of Russian and
Ukrainian citizens and organisations could be lifted before
year-end if the situation in eastern Ukraine improved, EU
diplomats said.
"If things deteriorate on the ground, we will strengthen
sanctions. If, on the other hand, the situation remains stable
and improves, then we might envisage a re-examination of the
scale of the sanctions package and possibly ease it," a French
diplomatic source said.
Some EU ministers have said an offensive by pro-Russian
separatists against the port of Mariupol would trigger
stepped-up sanctions.
Merkel made clear when speaking to Germany's lower house of
parliament earlier on Thursday that economic sanctions on Russia
would not be eased until the terms of Minsk had been fully met.
"We cannot and will not lift the sanctions that expire in
July or September until the demands of the Minsk agreement have
been fulfilled. That would be wrong," she said.
The Minsk agreement, which set out a series of steps to
defuse the Ukraine crisis including a ceasefire and withdrawal
of heavy weapons, came under renewed strain on Wednesday, with
Ukraine and Russia clashing publicly over the next steps and
further Ukrainian military casualties from rebel attacks.
Merkel also spoke by phone to U.S. President Barack Obama on
Wednesday and they agreed there would be no easing of sanctions
until Russia had fulfilled all of its commitments under Minsk,
the White House said.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said EU leaders
should discuss renewing existing sanctions or scaling up
sanctions if Russia failed to implement the Minsk deal, but he
rejected any talk of easing the measures.
"If Putin splits the unity ... among the leaders of the EU
member countries, this will be the biggest success story of
President Putin and this will be a disaster for the free world,"
he told reporters in Brussels after a pre-summit meeting with
Tusk on Thursday.
Yatseniuk also said the EU had not yet responded to
Ukraine's request for U.N. peacekeepers or an EU police mission
to monitor the ceasefire.
"We expect that our European friends will support this
idea," he said.
