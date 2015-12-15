* EU, U.S. imposed sanctions on Russia in July 2014 over
Ukraine
* EU leaders fearful of exposing divisions on sanctions
policy
By Robin Emmott and Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, Dec 15 The European Union is set to
agree a six-month extension of its economic sanctions on Russia
on Friday, once Italy's prime minister has discussed the issue
with his fellow leaders at a summit in Brussels, diplomats said
on Tuesday.
Italy's Matteo Renzi has been seeking to raise the issue of
the sanctions, imposed on Moscow last year over the Ukraine
conflict, since last week, when Rome unexpectedly held up
approval by EU envoys after an agreement by leaders in November.
European Council President Donald Tusk, who will chair the
two-day summit in Brussels from Thursday, said in his invitation
letter that he had asked EU envoys to rubber-stamp the sanctions
decision on Friday.
Italy's unexpected call for further discussion had caused
some EU countries to worry that talks would expose divisions
over its policy, which was intended to punish Russia for its
support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.
However, Italy, one Europe's biggest importers of Russian
gas, says it has no problem with extending the sanctions, but
cannot agree to rolling them over without discussion.
Maintaining unity is crucial for diplomatic efforts to push
Russia to uphold the Minsk peace agreement and end the Ukraine
conflict, which has killed more than 9,000 people since April
2014, according to the United Nations.
In Brussels, diplomats said the EU ambassador's meeting is
scheduled for 1400 GMT on Friday, and the extension can be
approved then, once the summit is over. "Once Renzi has raised
the issue with leaders at the summit, the sanctions can be
prolonged as a procedural matter," an EU diplomat said.
It was not immediately clear when Renzi would speak during
the summit, but Thursday's summit dinner, where only leaders and
not aides are present, may be his choice, diplomats said.
Having earlier sanctioned individuals involved in the
conflict with visa bans and asset freezes, the European Union,
along with the United States, imposed economic sanctions on
Russia in late July 2014, targeting its energy, banking and
defence sectors.
The sanctions expire at the end of January, a month after
the deadline for meeting the terms of the peace deal agreed in
Minsk by Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia in February this
year.
(Writng by Robin Emmott, editing by Larry King)