BRUSSELS, July 25 EU leaders seeking to agree
sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine are
expected to include oil technology but exclude technology for
Russia's all-important gas sector, EU sources said on Friday.
The scaling back of the EU's ambitions shows the difficulty
of agreeing forceful sanctions against Russia without risking
damage to the bloc's fragile economy.
Two sources quoted from an official letter sent to EU heads
of government outlining "an emerging consensus on some key
principles".
Concerning sanctions on sensitive technologies, the letter
from EU Council President Herman van Rompuy says one of the
principles emerging is that restrictions on sensitive technology
would only affect the oil sector, not the gas sector, because of
"the need to preserve EU energy security," the sources said on
condition of anonymity.
Earlier this week, European Energy Commissioner Guenther
Oettinger reiterated that he had never supported the idea of
sanctioning physical energy supplies.
However, he said sophisticated oil and gas technologies for
future Russian energy production could be targeted unless Moscow
acted to defuse the situation in Ukraine.
A draft document on possible sanctions on Thursday also laid
out a range of technologies that could be restricted, which
could have delayed development of Russia's South Stream gas
project to ship gas to Europe via the Black Sea.
