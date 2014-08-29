MILAN Aug 29 European Union foreign ministers
met in Italy on Friday to find what a diplomatic source said
would be a clear message on sanctions for EU heads of states to
make to Russia over its actions in Ukraine.
EU leaders meet at a summit in Brussels on Saturday.
The five-month conflict in Ukraine reached a dangerous point
this week after NATO said on Thursday that well over 1,000
Russian troops had crossed the Ukrainian border and were
fighting alongside pro-Moscow separatists.
Russia says it has no involvement in the conflict that is
pitting the rebels against the Ukrainian military, but EU
foreign ministers were clearly not persuaded.
"We have to react, we should show solidarity to our
neighbours," said Danish Foreign Minister Martin Lidegaard as he
entered the meeting chaired by Italy, the current EU president.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, speaking from Amsterdam,
said tougher sanctions against Russia should be considered.
At the end of July, the EU and the United States announced
sanctions against Russia, targeting its energy, banking and
defence sectors. Previously the EU had only imposed sanctions
against certain individuals and organisations accused of direct
involvement in threatening Ukraine.
Poland said Russian "aggression" had created the most
serious security crisis in Europe for decades and German Foreign
Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned of a possible broader
conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
"If the situation continues to worsen, finding a political
situation becomes more and more difficult," he said.
Fighting in eastern Ukraine erupted in April, a month after
Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in response to the
toppling of a pro-Moscow president in Kiev.
A U.N. report this week said more than 2,200 people had been
killed, not including the 298 who died when a Malaysian airliner
was shot down over rebel-held territory in July.
