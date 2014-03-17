BRUSSELS, March 17 Around 20 Russians and Crimeans are on the European Union's sanctions list, the Czech foreign minister said on Monday, but the list could be expanded later this week when European Union leaders meet.

"We are talking approximately a bout 20 people," Czech Foreign Minister Lubomír Zaorálek told reporters as he arrived at a meeting in Brussels to decide on the sanctions.

"This is to be the first set and I would not rule out that this list can be widened at the next meeting of the Council," he said, referring to the EU leaders' summit on Thursday and Friday.

Others said the list had 24-26 names on it, but would be reduced during negotiations since not all the EU's 28 member states support the sanctioning of all those listed. (Reporting by Martin Santa and Justyna Pawlak, Writing by Luke Baker)