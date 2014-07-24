UPDATE 1-Oil prices rebound on weaker dollar, production cuts
BRUSSELS, July 24 European Union governments agreed on Thursday to add 15 people and 18 companies or other organisations to the bloc's sanctions list for undermining Ukraine's territorial integrity, diplomats said.
After lengthy talks, EU ambassadors failed to reach agreement on sanctions against sectors of the Russian economy and will resume discussions on Friday morning, diplomats said.
The ambassadors also agreed to expand the criteria for the EU's sanctions to include companies and people who support Russian decision-makers responsible for destabilising Ukraine.
SYDNEY, Jan 24 DUET Group shares have fallen by 5.5 percent over the last week amid growing market concerns the Australian government will block or impose restrictive conditions on Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings' (CKI) $5.5 billion takeover offer for the utilities group.
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.