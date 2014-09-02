BRUSSELS, Sept 2 European Energy Commissioner
Guenther Oettinger warned on Tuesday he was not ruling out
"worst case scenarios" on Europe's energy security due to
Russian President Vladimir Putin's "lies" amid Moscow's actions
in Ukraine.
"That Putin would use false information, lies and weapons
was beyond my imagination," Oettinger said at an event of German
energy utility RWE in Brussels.
"That's why I am not ruling out worst case scenarios any
more," he added, referring to Europe's energy security.
The war in Ukraine, which has led to the worst stand-off
between Russia and the West since the Cold War, has heightened
fears in Europe of gas shortages in the winter.
Russia is Europe's biggest supplier of oil, coal and natural
gas, and its pipelines through Ukraine are currently subject to
political manoeuvring, not for the first time, as the West and
Moscow clash over the latter's military action in Ukraine.
Oettinger is mediating talks between Russia and Ukraine to
resolve a gas pricing row and avert a damaging supply cut in the
winter.
On Tuesday he said that he feared the advance of pro-Russian
separatists toward the port city of Mariupol in the south of
Ukraine could create a corridor stretching from there to Crimea,
which Russia annexed in March, and Russian-speaking breakaway
state Transnistria.
"Then Ukraine would be cut off from the Black Sea."
EU countries and the United States have responded to
Russia's actions in Crimea and Ukraine by imposing economic
sanctions on Russia and are set to tighten them further this
week.
