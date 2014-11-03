BRUSSELS Nov 3 The European Commission has pushed back a deadline for deciding whether to give Russia more access to the Opal gas pipeline across Germany to the end of January from the end of October, a Commission official said on Monday.

Russian gas exporter Gazprom is currently allowed only limited access to the pipeline under a European Union law which seeks to prevent energy suppliers from dominating infrastructure. A decision on granting it greater access has already been delayed several times.

"The Commission has agreed with the German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) to prolong the deadline for issuing a decision on Opal," the official said, adding that the new deadline was the end of January 2015. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)