BRUSSELS, Sept 8 The European Union formally
adopted a package of new sanctions against Russia on Monday, but
said their entry into force would be delayed to leave time to
assess whether a ceasefire in Ukraine is holding.
"The entry into force (of the new sanctions) through the
publication in the Official Journal will take place in the next
few days. This will leave time for an assessment of the
implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the peace plan,"
EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy said in a statement.
"Depending on the situation on the ground, the EU stands
ready to review the agreed sanctions in whole or in part," he
said.
