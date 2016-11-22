KIEV Nov 22 Russia will be more aggressive
towards Ukraine if the European Union does not honour a promise
of visa-free travel for Ukrainians, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the
former NATO chief and now an adviser to Kiev's president, said
on Tuesday.
Rasmussen said he hoped Ukraine would get a firm commitment
at an EU-Ukraine summit on Thursday on waiving visas for
Ukrainians making short visits to EU territory. EU member states
gave conditional approval to the move last week but agreed it
would be implemented only after the bloc beefs up a mechanism to
suspend visa-free deals in any emergency.
A mass influx of migrants last year made the EU warier of
visa-free travel from outside the bloc and there are fears in
Kiev, especially with France and Germany heading to elections
next year in which anti-immigrant parties could surge, that the
visa-free deal might be kicked into the long grass.
In addition, Donald Trump's election victory in the United
States has Ukrainians worried that he might - based his warm
rhetoric towards Russian President Vladimir Putin - look to mend
U.S. relations with Russia at Kiev's expense.
Ukraine has been the heart of tensions between the West and
Russia since Moscow annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea in
2014 and went on to support separatist rebels in the east of the
former Soviet republic.
"I do believe that, taking into account the uncertainty that
has been created with the election of Trump, it's even more
important that the EU demonstrates to Ukraine that EU policy is
unchanged," Rasmussen told Reuters by phone.
"If on top of the uncertainty already created, you create
new uncertainty because the EU does not deliver, then it could
tempt Mr Putin to move further."
The EU and Washington imposed sanctions on Moscow over its
role in the Ukraine conflict and have sought to develop closer
ties with Kiev, though they have also grown annoyed with the
slowness of Ukraine's progress on reforms.
Rasmussen goes to Washington next week to meet members of
Trump's transition team and Barack Obama's outgoing
administration, where among other things he will lobby for
Ukraine to receive defensive weaponry from the United States.
"If Russia succeeds in the aggression in Ukraine, it would
definitely harm American interests overall," he said.
"So that's why I will make the case in Washington that
putting America's interests first would also mean taking care of
Ukrainian interests."
