RIGA Jan 8 The European Union is looking for a way to launch a new dialogue with Russia over Ukraine, the Latvian foreign minister said on Thursday after meeting EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

"We agreed we need to find an opportunity for a new political dialogue with Russia regarding events in Ukraine," said Edgars Rinkevics, who chairs the council of EU foreign ministers and will travel to Kiev and Moscow this weekend. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Alison Williams)