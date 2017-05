BRUSSELS Feb 26 European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini discussed gas supply and the application of the Minsk ceasefire agreement in Ukraine during a 20-minute phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday.

Mogherini told reporters that they also discussed the Iranian nuclear issue and how to promote a diplomatic settlement to the conflict in Libya.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)