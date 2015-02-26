(Adds quotes, background)
BRUSSELS Feb 26 European Union foreign policy
chief Federica Mogherini discussed gas supply problems and the
implementation of a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine in a 20-minute
phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on
Thursday.
Mogherini told reporters that they also discussed the
Iranian nuclear dispute and how to encourage a diplomatic
settlement to the conflict in Libya.
"We discussed how to solve the issue of gas supply at
trilateral level," Mogherini said, referring to Russia, Ukraine
and the EU.
The European Commission said earlier it had invited the
Russian and Ukrainian energy ministers for talks in Brussels on
Monday after Russia said it would halt gas supplies to Ukraine
if it did not receive advance payment, raising the possibility
of onward deliveries to Europe being disrupted.
"There will be a meeting on Monday. The Russian energy
minister will participate. We agreed that if things go well, we
could develop a bilateral dimension for energy talks between EU
and Russia," Mogherini said.
The EU and Russia have for years had an "energy dialogue" to
discuss energy cooperation but there has been little effort to
work together since Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region last
year, leading the EU to impose economic sanctions on Moscow.
On Libya, where the United Nations is trying to broker an
agreement between warring groups, Mogherini said: "We agreed to
give a chance to this last (diplomatic) attempt, and on how to
support the possible follow-up to the dialogue, including with a
resolution of the U.N. Security Council. So we can say that we
have also the Russians on board."
