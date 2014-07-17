MOSCOW, July 17 New sanctions imposed by the United States on Russian companies and banks will further complicate U.S.-Russian relations, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Interfax news agency.
He said Moscow planned steps in response which he expected to be "painful" for Washington. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
