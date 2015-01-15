BRUSSELS Jan 15 The following is the text of a
discussion paper sent by EU foreign policy chief Federica
Mogherini to the 28 members of the European Union, spelling out
options for future relations with Russia.
Mogherini was not immediately available for comment on the
paper, which was not public but was reviewed by Reuters after
being circulated within the Commission and among member states.
An aide to Mogherini said they were ideas, not proposals,
set out to facilitate a structured debate when EU foreign
ministers meet in Brussels on Monday to discuss strained ties
with Moscow.
Issues Paper on relations with Russia
Foreign Affairs Council of 19 January 2015
Since early 2014 EU-Russia relations have largely been
determined by the Ukraine crisis, with negative spill-over in
many areas of cooperation. The unity and resolve the EU has
demonstrated in the past months in the face of the crisis,
including on sanctions, has been a key asset, and the European
Council on 18 December 2014 confirmed the EU's resolve ''to stay
the course'' and that it is ''ready to take further steps if
necessary''. In this context the question arises whether to
complement that policy with a more proactive approach in order
to induce a policy change from Russia.
With a view to preparing a strategic discussion on Russia and
EU-Russia relations at the March European Council, the FAC is
invited to provide further considerations regarding the
implications of the Ukraine crisis for EU-Russia relations. The
objective of this paper is to provide food-for-thought on how
the EU might wish to engage with Russia in the short- to
medium-term. Such a process would need to be selective and
gradual, and commensurate with the degree to which Russia
responds positively.
The goal underpinning any decision regarding the bilateral
relationship with Russia is to increase the EU's leverage to
promote EU interests, starting with achieving peace in our
neighbourhood. Further such steps would not mean a return to
'business as usual' and would be closely linked to full
implementation of the Minsk agreements, as part of a sustainable
political solution in Ukraine, good faith implementation of the
trilateral understanding on EU-UA DCFTA and trilateral agreement
on gas deliveries and payment.
In parallel, further consideration should be given to
initiatives aimed at strengthening the EU's resilience, and that
of our neighbours, to future Russian pressure, intimidation and
manipulation, including energy security, cyber security,
security of civilian aviation, a response to Russia's financing
of radical parties in Europe and the countering of Russian
propaganda.
EU's policy response towards the crisis in Ukraine
The EU has made a significant contribution in support of
stabilisation and reforms in Ukraine. How can the EU's political
role in the search for a lasting solution to the Ukraine crisis
be enhanced, including through support to various political
fora?
The EU has made major contributions to the search for a peaceful
solution to the crisis, including: strong technical and
financial support to the OSCE mediating and monitoring efforts;
the CSDP EU Advisory mission on civilian security sector reform;
The Support Group for Ukraine, significant support to the macro
financial stabilisation and reform process in Ukraine;
diplomatic efforts in various negotiating formats and two
interim agreements in the trilateral framework on an energy
winter package and on the delayed implementation of the DCFTA
part of the Association Agreement with Ukraine. The EU will
continue to actively engage within the trilateral context for a
new deal on energy beyond the winter package as well as on trade
by using existing flexibilities in the DCFTA provisions and
implementation timelines.
Would MS consider a differentiation between the Crimea-related
sanctions and sanctions related to destabilisation of Eastern
Ukraine?
The sanctions policy is a clear expression of the EU's firm and
consistent response to the violation of the rules-based
international order, but also to the breach of the European
security architecture that can only be changed by mutual consent
.
A differentiation in the sanctions regime could be envisaged
between: (i) the situation in Crimea where no change is expected
in the short term and for which sanctions should remain in force
as long as the annexation persists and (ii) the situation
related to the destabilisation in Eastern Ukraine where
sanctions would be linked to Russia's compliance with the Minsk
agreements. In the absence of measurable and significant
progress from Russia on such compliance, sanctions would remain
in force for an extended period of time. Conversely, the EU
should be ready to scale down these sanctions as soon as Russia
implements the Minsk agreements.
Possible elements for selective and gradual re-engagement
There are significant interests on both sides, which may be
conflicting but could serve as a basis for trade-offs and could
imply a give-and-take approach within or between sectors.
Russia's interests with regard to cooperation with the EU, in
addition to the lifting of sanctions, mostly lie in: resumption
of formal EU-Russia dialogues; limiting a perceived negative
effect of EU-UA association on Russia; recognition of the
Eurasian Economic Union; enhanced technology transfer and
investments; exemption of Gazprom from provisions of the third
energy package; achieving visa freedom for short term travel;
increased transport cooperation while maintaining Siberian
overflight fees and imposing PNR requirements.
The EU's interests lie mostly in: ensuring Russia's
implementation of the Minsk agreements and its respect for
international law and OSCE-based European security order; ending
destabilising military and security activities at the EU Member
States' borders; ending Russia's pressure on Eastern Partnership
countries undermining their sovereign choice and securing a more
constructive role with regards to protracted conflicts;
improving fundamental freedoms and human rights and civil
society space; intensifying foreign policy cooperation in
tackling major regional and international crises; Russian
compliance with WTO commitments and end to all unjustified trade
restrictive measures; Russia's constructive approach to the
membership aspirations of candidates to the WTO; Russia
complying with EU energy legislation and providing
non-discriminatory access to its own energy market; improving
transport cooperation, including the phasing out of Siberian
overflight fees; strengthening people-to-people contacts in the
fields of individual mobility, education and research.
On this basis, selective and gradual cooperation could focus on
three core areas: foreign policy, trade and sectorial
cooperation.
a. Political dialogue and foreign policy cooperation:
In addition to political contacts at the highest level as part
of EU efforts in support of a solution to the Ukraine crisis,
certain communication lines have been kept open throughout the
crisis. Some political dialogues at the working level have
continued to take place with more limited agendas.
Should the EU consider resuming political dialogues, with a view
to ensuring a more cooperative attitude by Russia in tackling
major regional challenges and to promoting the EU's interests
including human rights?
This would apply particularly to:
- Syria / Iraq / Daesh: Whilst there are evident differences in
opinion between Russia and the EU on the Syrian crisis, Russia
has recently made efforts to contribute to a political solution
to the war in Syria. The question arises whether further ways in
which to work together effectively to reach such a solution
should be explored in line with the December FAC Conclusions.
More coordination on steps to confront Daesh in Syria and Iraq
could also be explored. In this respect, the existing
counterterrorism dialogue with Russia is a valuable vehicle for
taking forward efforts to tackle common challenges such as
extremism, including foreign fighters.
- Libya: with the crisis in Libya intensifying, additional
efforts are required to mobilise an effective response by all
key players in the international community. To that end, the EU
could consider exploring the possibility of working more closely
with Russia. Such an approach could include involving Russia in
discussions on the role of UNSMIL and the future direction of
the process.
- MEPP: Russia has an important contribution to make, including
through its role in the Quartet and UN Security Council. Need to
work with Russia in order to encourage a de-escalation of
present tensions, steps towards a revival of peace negotiations
and effective engagement with key partners, including Arab
states.
- Iran: need to further maintain Russia's active participation
in the nuclear talks with Iran, where Russia's contribution has
been critical to finding a long term solution to the Iranian
nuclear issue.
- Ebola: Continued efforts are necessary from the whole
international community to stem the scourge of Ebola. Russia
should be encouraged to continue to participate in the
international efforts (substantial funding engaged last year -
20M$, working in research on vaccines and announced readiness to
using air means for medical evacuation). An invitation to the
High Level Conference in March could be considered.
- DPRK: need to keep Russia committed to the consensus of the
Six-Party Talks on the DPRK (in light of Putin's recent
invitation to Kim Jong-un).
b. Trade:
The EU will need to continue to accord a high priority to the
good faith implementation by all sides of the trilateral
understanding on EU-Ukraine DCFTA.
In addition, recently, some level of engagement with the
Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) has been suggested. Eurasian
integration is a major foreign policy initiative and priority of
Russia, but also has a direct impact on the scope of the EU's
economic relations with Russia's integration partners, such as
Kazakhstan, Belarus and Armenia. Geopolitical and other
considerations also need to be taken into account, including the
non-negotiable principle of free choice for all partners in the
common neighbourhood.
While recalling the EU's and Russia's shared objective of
creating a common economic space ''from Lisbon to Vladivostok''
the question arises how best to promote such a vision, whether
through the establishment of ties between the EU and the EEU or
a set of other bilateral and/or multilateral arrangements? In
this respect, a number of determining factors should play a role
such as Eastern Partnership countries' approach to this question
and trade issues currently challenging EU-Russia bilateral trade
relations including the satisfactory conclusion of the WTO
panels and lifting of the February 2014 pork import ban and
other such discriminatory measures.
Possible step for consideration:
Launch of an internal feasibility study analysing options
and limitations for different EU trade relations with Russia and
the wider region, taking into account their political and
economic implications, including an assessment of the
implications of a possible establishment of relations with the
EEU?
c. Sectoral dialogues/cooperation:
On sectoral policies, a number of dialogues came to a standstill
already before the Ukraine crisis due to limited or lack of
progress. The EU has interests in various sectors such as energy
security and compliance with the EU legal framework, transport
safety, Siberian overflight fees or PNR legislation, protection
of biodiversity and the environment, space policy, including
Galileo.
Bearing in mind the 'non-business as usual' approach, and
depending on Russia's degree of cooperation, should the EU
resume sectoral dialogues or cooperation in areas of interest
such as:
In the energy area a Meeting of the Gas Advisory Council and
of an Energy Permanent Partnership Council may be considered.
Movement on finalising negotiations on an upgraded Visa
Facilitation Agreement could be coupled with demands for Russia
to move on the Passenger Name Records (PNR) requirements
introduced by 1.12.14, which remain unacceptable from a data
protection angle.
Climate change in the run-up to the Paris conference.
In the environment field meetings at officials' level
should/could resume in areas of common interest such as water,
waste, forest management, bio-diversity.
A partial resumption of cooperation under the Partnership
for Modernisation could be envisaged to promote notably
regulatory convergence and rule of law cooperation.
Gradual resumption of suspended part of Erasmus+ and Horizon
2020 (related to institutional cooperation with Russian
university and research establishments).
***
Moving beyond the short- to medium-term approach will require
further reflection, including on the desirability and
feasibility of a new framework for EU-Russia relations,
resumption of common steps towards visa-free-short term travel,
as well as resumption of EU-Russia Summits.
(Reporting By Adrian Croft)