BRUSSELS, March 17 British Foreign Minister William Hague said on Monday he expects EU ministers to agree sanctions including travel bans and asset freezes against Russian and Crimean individuals following Moscow's seizure of Crimea and Sunday's secession referendum.

"I am confident we will reach agreement," Hague told reporters ahead of a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels. "At the same time every diplomatic channel remains open to Russia."

He said those to be targeted would likely include Russian as well as Crimean names. EU leaders will meet later this week and may decide to expand the sanctions list. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Luke Baker)