BRUSSELS Aug 30 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko said on Saturday that European Union leaders had
agreed to prepare additional sanctions on Russia which would be
conditional on the success of a peace plan proposed by him.
"Based on my proposals, which were supported by the majority
of the member states, there are possible sanctions that would be
implemented - sectoral sanctions of the third level," he told a
news conference after meeting the EU leaders in Brussels.
"They will link to the success of the peace plan of the
president of Ukraine."
