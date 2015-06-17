* Sanctions extension maintains united front with U.S.
* Moscow says will respond in kind
* Crimea import ban also extended
(Adds Crimea investment ban extended)
By Adrian Croft and Gabriela Baczynska
BRUSSELS/MOSCOW, June 17 European Union
governments agreed on Wednesday to extend economic sanctions on
Russia over its actions in Ukraine until Jan. 31, diplomats
said, and Moscow said it would respond.
The six-month extension was agreed by ambassadors from the
28 EU nations meeting in Brussels.
Ratification of the decision by EU foreign ministers meeting
in Luxembourg on Monday is expected to be a formality. The
procedure means there will be no formal motion on Russia at an
EU leaders' summit in Brussels at the end of next week.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia's reaction would
be based on the "principle of reciprocity", suggesting that it
would extend counter-sanctions that include a ban on Western
food imports.
But Peskov said Moscow would wait for an official EU
announcement before making any move, RIA news agency reported.
The sanctions on Russia's energy, defence and financial
sectors, originally imposed in July 2014 for one year, were the
EU's toughest response to Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's
Crimea region and what the EU said was Russia's support for
separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Moscow had
already factored in the expected extending of EU sanctions in
its economic planning.
The EU ambassadors also agreed to extend by a year a ban on
imports from Crimea, due to expire on June 23, an European
diplomat said.
The diplomats asked EU officials to start legal and
technical work required to extend asset freezes or travel bans
on Ukrainian and Russian individuals and companies accused of
undermining Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and
independence.
No decision has been taken yet to actually extend the
sanctions on 150 people and 37 organisations, currently due to
expire on Sept. 15.
Igor Sechin, head of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft
, said on the sidelines of an economic forum in St
Petersburg the EU decision to renew sanctions was harmful to
both Russia and the bloc.
"It'll affect everyone. First of all, manufacturers of
technology that we buy in Europe. So I think this is not the
right decision," Sechin, a close ally of Russian President
Vladimir Putin, told reporters.
"I still hope that this situation won't last very long
because it violates the interests of all market participants who
have no relation whatsoever to these conflicts, crises and so
on," he said.
The extension of EU measures comes amid renewed fighting
between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian troops in eastern
Ukraine, in violation of February's Minsk ceasefire agreement.
It maintains Western unity on sanctions despite the
reservations that some EU members openly express.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Macdonald, Barbara Lewis and
Jan Strupczewski; editing by Andrew Roche)