* Sweeping ban affects products for the oil industry
* EU cruise ship visits are banned
* Ministers expected to extend economic sanctions on Russia
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, June 19 EU governments extended for a
year a ban on trade and investment with Crimea on Friday,
meaning European help for Russian Black Sea oil and gas
exploration and visits by European cruise ships will remain
outlawed.
The measures were adopted following Russia's annexation of
Ukraine's Crimea region in March last year and reinforce the
EU's policy of not recognising the annexation.
"The EU continues to condemn the illegal annexation of
Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation and remains
committed to fully implement its non-recognition policy," an EU
statement said.
The measures, extended until June 23, 2016, include a ban on
importing products made in Crimea into the EU.
Investment in Crimea is also banned, meaning Europeans and
EU-based companies may not buy real estate or companies in
Crimea, finance Crimean companies or supply related services.
European cruise ships cannot call at ports in the Crimean
peninsula, except in an emergency, and it is forbidden to
provide other tourism services in Crimea.
Products and technologies for prospecting, exploration and
production of oil, gas and mineral resources may not be exported
from the EU to Crimea. Exports to Crimea of certain products for
use in the transport, telecommunications and energy sectors are
also banned.
The EU has also imposed sanctions on the Russian finance,
defence and energy sectors over what it says is Russia's support
for separatists in eastern Ukraine fighting government forces.
EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday are
expected to agree to extend these economic sanctions until Jan.
31 next year, giving the bloc time to assess how far the
separatists and Moscow have complied with a ceasefire agreement.
The six-month extension was agreed by ambassadors from the
28 EU nations in Brussels on Wednesday and their decision is
expected to be ratified by ministers without discussion on
Monday, barring a change of heart by any government.
"I don't suspect any last-minute change," a senior EU
official said on Friday.
There is not expected to be any discussion of Russia or of
any further tightening of sanctions when EU leaders meet for a
summit in Brussels towards the end of next week, officials said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday Russia's
reaction to the renewal of EU sanctions would be based on the
"principle of reciprocity", suggesting it would extend
counter-sanctions that include a ban on Western food imports.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)