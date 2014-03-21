* EU leaders expands travel-ban and asset-freeze list to 33
people
* Addition of 12 names brings EU closer in line with U.S.
targets
* Preparations being made on "third phase" of financial
sanctions
* EU brings forward association agreements with Georgia,
Moldova
(Releads with agreement on new names for sanctions list)
By Luke Baker and Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, March 20 European leaders added 12
people to a list of those subject to travel bans and asset
freezes for their part in Russia's seizure of Crimea on Thursday
and begin preparations for economic sanctions if Russia expands
its footprint in Ukraine.
French President Francois Hollande declined to give details
of the names added to the list, which was agreed among the EU's
28 leaders after six hours of talks, but said it included
Russians and Crimeans and raised the total number of people
subject to EU sanctions to 33.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said preparations would also
be made for possible trade and economic measures against Russia
if it moves beyond Crimea into southern and eastern Ukraine, and
confirmed that the EU was calling off an EU-Russia summit
scheduled for June, severing political ties.
"We are ready to start stage three if there is further
escalation with a view to Ukraine, those are economic sanctions
and we asked the European Commission today to do preparatory
work for possible economic sanctions," she said.
The steps were in line with what was expected from the EU
but fell short of the United States, which added 20 people and
businesses to its sanctions list on Thursday, including a bank
and oligarchs close to Putin.
One of the major difficulties the EU faces in matching the
U.S. response is maintaining unity, since EU sanctions must be
agreed unanimously among all member states.
With several countries depending on Russia for oil and gas
or having close trade, investment and business links to Moscow,
there was a reluctance to push too hard, too quickly. Instead,
the EU is looking to steadily ratchet up the pressure.
At the same time, the EU plans to sign an "association
agreement" with Ukraine on Friday, promising closer political
and trade ties that will help draw Ukraine more closely into the
heart of Europe and boost its economic growth.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the
EU would also bring forward plans to finalise similar agreements
with Moldova and Georgia, signing them by June at the latest
rather than by the end of the year.
That will send a signal to Russia that the EU is committed
to drawing former Soviet states more closely into its orbit and
away from Moscow's influence. Russia in 2008 invaded portions of
northern Georgia and has close ties with Moldova and the
disputed Transnistria region on its eastern edge.
(Additional reporting by Noah Barkin in Berlin and Barbara
Lewis, Jan Strupczewski, Justyna Pawlak and Robin Emmott in
Brussels; Editing by Giles Elgood, Anna Willard and Philippa
Fletcher)