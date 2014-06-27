BRUSSELS, June 27 The European Union could
expand its sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis as
early as next week, by targeting more people and companies with
asset freezes, if Ukrainian rebels do not act to de-escalate
tensions, diplomats said on Monday.
"That's possible. If there is no movement, member states
could look at imposing new sanctions in the coming week," one EU
diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Two other
diplomats confirmed his assessment.
EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Friday said they expected
Ukrainian rebels to agree by Monday to a verification mechanism
for a ceasefire and the effective control of the border, return
three border checkpoints to Ukrainian authorities, release
hostages and launch substantive negotiations on implementing
President Petro Poroshenko's peace plan.
EU governments will likely assess the situation after the
Monday deadline expires and decide whether more sanctions were
needed, diplomats said.
However, they said any immediate response would likely
amount to adding new names to the existing sanctions list,
rather than imposing more far-reaching economic measures. That
would only decided when EU leaders meet next, possibly in
mid-July.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Adrian Croft)