BRUSSELS, July 16 European Union leaders agreed
on Wednesday to expand sanctions against Russia to target
companies that help to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty and to
draw up a first list of companies and people to be targeted with
asset freezes by the end of July.
EU leaders also decided to ask the EU's bank, the European
Investment Bank, to suspend new lending for Russia and to seek
the suspension of new lending to Russia by the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development, according to a statement issued
at an EU summit.
The EU will also look into the possibility of targeting
companies and people that support Russian decision-makers
responsible for annexing Ukraine's Crimea region or
destabilising eastern Ukraine.
(Reporting By Adrian Croft and Jan Strupczewski; editing by
Barbara Lewis)