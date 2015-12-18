BRUSSELS Dec 18 European Union envoys on Friday agreed a six-month rollover of the bloc's economic sanctions on Russia, diplomats said, extending the measures on energy, banking and defence sectors until the end of July 2016.

The decision will become final at midday (1100 GMT) on Monday unless any member state changes its position and raises an objection in writing. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Gabriela Baczynska)