BRUSSELS, March 18 European Council President Donald Tusk is discussing a proposal with the German and French leaders that would link European Union sanctions on Russia to full implementation of a Ukraine ceasefire accord, a senior EU official said on Wednesday.

Tusk is working with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande on a compromise proposal on the future of EU sanctions that Tusk believes would win the support of all 28 EU leaders at a summit on Thursday.

"The direction of that proposal will go into building very strong links between full implementation of Minsk and sanctions that are already in place being in place until full implementation of Minsk," said the official, who was briefing reporters on condition of anonymity.

He was referring to last month's Minsk ceasefire accord for eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)