WARSAW, March 20 European Council President
Donald Tusk said on Friday it was increasingly difficult to
maintain a united European Union position on sanctions imposed
on Russia over its involvement in the Ukraine crisis.
European Union leaders agreed on Thursday that economic
sanctions imposed on Russia will stay in place until a Ukraine
peace deal is fully implemented, effectively extending them to
the end of the year if need be.
But strains have been growing for some time within the
28-country bloc over sanctions which some member governments
have only supported reluctantly.
"It is increasingly difficult to build European unity over
the relatively tough actions, which we have to acknowledge today
include maintaining sanctions," he said, speaking to Polish
media after the EU summit in Brussels.
EU officials speaking on condition of anonymity said that
half or more of the countries were keen to see some easing,
while some of the more hawkish EU members were in favour of
keeping them in place until the terms of the Minsk peace
agreement had been fully met.
