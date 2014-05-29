* Trade bloc has combined $2.7 trillion economy
* Putin's dream hit by Ukraine's snub
* Union helps Putin show Russia not isolated
ASTANA, May 29 Russian President Vladimir Putin
welcomed Kazakhstan and Belarus on Thursday into a new Eurasian
Economic Union built to rival the United States, EU and China -
but the absence of Ukraine undermined his dream of restoring
Soviet glory days.
Although Putin denies he is trying to rebuild the USSR, he
makes no secret that his dream is to reverse the consequences of
its breakup by drawing former Soviet states closer together. The
signing ceremony, held in Kazakhstan's new oil-funded boomtown
capital Astana, was his biggest step yet in realising that goal.
But events since February - when a pro-Russian leader was
toppled in Ukraine, Putin responded by seizing Ukraine's Crimea
peninsula and the West imposed sanctions - have cast a pall over
the new union's birth.
The Eurasian Economic Union that has taken shape after years
of planning is a shadow of the economic powerhouse Putin once
dreamed of, snubbed by most former Soviet states and dominated
by a Russian economy that is itself sliding into recession.
Still, the new union has a market of 170 million people, a
combined annual GDP of $2.7 trillion and vast energy riches, and
it can be held up by Putin to show Western sanctions imposed
over the annexation of Crimea will not isolate Russia.
The treaty deepens ties forged when the three countries took
the initial step of creating a customs union in 2010. It
guarantees the free transit of goods, services, capital and
workforces and coordinates policy for major economic sectors.
"Our meeting today of course has a special and, without
exaggeration, an epoch-making significance," Putin said of the
treaty, signed to loud applause from rows of seated officials.
"This document brings our countries to a new stage of
integration while fully preserving the states' sovereignty."
His reference to sovereignty was telling because Kazakhstan
fought hard during negotiations to ensure it did not give up any
of the independence it won as the Soviet Union collapsed,
scotching Russian hopes of creating a political union.
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, seated at a long
white desk at which he, Putin and Belarussian President
Alexander Lukashenko signed the treaty, said the union would be
an "economic bridge between the East and the West".
Lukashenko darkened the party's mood by mentioning the most
important of the guests that stayed away.
"We lost someone, Ukraine ... for Ukraine, the burden was
too heavy," the Belarus leader said. "Sooner or later the
Ukrainian authorities will know where happiness is."
PUTIN'S DREAM
The Eurasian Economic Union will formally come into force on
Jan. 1 once approved by the countries' parliaments, a formality
for three presidents that have no serious internal opposition.
The union - an idea first raised by Nazarbayev in 1994 but
widely ignored at the time - brings to life Putin's dream of
uniting like-minded countries, capitalising on the nostalgia of
many Russians for the order and relative economic and political
stability of the communist Soviet empire that collapsed in 1991.
Putin noted that Kazakhstan and Russia accounted for
one-fifth of the world's natural gas reserves and 15 percent of
oil reserves - although Belarus's struggling economy looks like
a burden for Astana and Moscow.
The new union reinforces Putin's drive to show Russia will
not be isolated by sanctions, a message he sent by reaching a
$400-billion gas supply deal with China last week.
But any hopes of rebuilding a large part of the Soviet Union
have been thwarted by Ukraine, with some 45 million people, by
far the most populous ex-Soviet state after Russia itself.
That blow, in the words of ex-Kremlin spin doctor Gleb
Pavlovsky, makes Putin's original dream "impossible" to fulfil.
Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, both tiny and poor, are considering
joining. But other ex-Soviet republics, including big energy
producers Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, have steered clear.
Shortly before the treaty was signed, Russia's biggest bank
reported an 18 percent decline in profits in the first quarter
and more than doubled its provision for bad loans, with
sanctions and instability caused by the Ukraine crisis partly to
blame.
The creation of the new alliance also involves costs for
Russia. Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Shatalov told Reuters in
March that Belarus and Kazakhstan received about $6 billion
annually from Russia in direct and indirect support, and said
that could increase by $30 billion if all trade restrictions
were lifted in 2015 after the union is created.
