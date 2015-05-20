LONDON May 20 Many holders of Ukrainian bonds
are unperturbed by Kiev's threat to halt debt payments, noting
that a moratorium would merely bring forward a widely
anticipated default and could even result in a better long-term
deal for investors.
Kiev has ratcheted up pressure on its creditors, the biggest
of which is investment firm Franklin Templeton, by passing a law
allowing the government to call a moratorium on sovereign bond
payments. The finance ministry said it would do so unless a
"good-faith, collaborative" solution was found.
The move comes after dealings with a creditor committee
ended in acrimony last week, with both sides slamming each other
in public for lack of "engagement".
The committee itself has not commented on the new law but
Russia, which holds $3 billion of Ukraine's bonds and is its
second-biggest creditor, has attacked Kiev as "unprofessional".
But other, smaller bondholders appear less than outraged.
"This is in line with what I expected, as it's been a
deadlock with creditors and this way they increase their
bargaining power," said Rogge Global Partners' head of emerging
debt Michael Ganske, who holds a "very small" Ukraine position.
About $23 billion worth of sovereign and sub-sovereign debt
is earmarked for restructuring in total. The bonds fell up to
1.5 cents across the curve after Ukraine announced the new law.
The creditors' committee opposes a "haircut" or writedown of
the bonds' face value, saying the proposals it has put forward
will allow Kiev to make the necessary $15.3 billion in savings.
Committee members together control $8.9 billion of bonds or
about half Ukraine's outstanding sovereign bonds.
Ukraine says it is impossible to get debt to a sustainable
level without a haircut.
But the crux of the matter is the deal's timing.
Ukraine had hoped to reach an agreement by end-May, ahead of
a review needed to unlock its next tranche of International
Monetary Fund loans, but this was widely seen as unrealistic.
While the IMF money is officially tied to Kiev's progress on
debt restructuring, the general view is that Western lenders are
unlikely to halt aid. Deadlines for a deal could therefore be
pushed back indefinitely, many say.
Paying anything in the meantime could be counterproductive
for Ukraine, said one bondholder who is not part of the
committee and spoke on condition of anonymity.
"If you are continuing to pay coupons and principals it's
going to be harder to negotiate the bondholders' group down,"
the bondholder said.
"There are benefits for all parties to get Ukraine onto a
sustainable path ...So if the strategy is to stop paying and
bring the creditors to the table, hopefully the two sides will
reach common ground."
TAKING A BREAK
The idea of a moratorium is not new.
Even before Kiev set out its debt restructuring parameters,
experts such as Gabriel Sterne at Oxford Economics had suggested
a period free of debt servicing would allow it to rebuild its
economy while evaluating the real state of its finances.
Easing short-term payment pain can improve solvency, and in
the most optimistic scenario, a significant haircut may not be
needed at the end of the grace period, Sterne argues.
Ukraine's debt repayment schedule supports this argument,
with some hefty redemptions in the next couple of years
.
"A couple of years of grace period with low or zero interest
payments is probably a good idea," the bondholder said, though
he noted that with pro-Russian separatists still fighting
government troops in eastern Ukraine, all bets on economic
recovery were off.
The threat of a moratorium may also seem less worrying
because for many months, a default had appeared inevitable, with
bonds trading at less than half their face value.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's powerful allies are backing its
approach.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew this week called for
"sacrifices" from bondholders while his predecessor Lawrence
Summers advised Ukraine to default rather than repay its
"selfish" creditors. .
And unlike the creditor committee, many bondholders
grudgingly acknowledge that Ukraine's situation probably makes a
haircut necessary.
"I think without a principal haircut it is pretty hard to
make the numbers work, especially the debt to GDP (ratio)," said
one European fund manager who also owns the bonds. He was
referring to the IMF's targets on debt sustainability.
"I'm not sure (the moratorium) really changes anything,
everybody is already expecting a restructuring."
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones and Karin Strohecker;
Editing by Catherine Evans)