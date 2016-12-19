LONDON Dec 19 Ukraine's dollar-denominated
bonds jumped by more than 1 cent on Monday after the government
said it would nationalise the country's biggest lender,
PrivatBank.
Longer-dated maturities chalked up the biggest gains, with
the 2027 and the 2026 issues
jumping more than 1.3 cents, according to Tradeweb data.
Shorter-dated bonds added around 0.8 cents.
Ukraine declared PrivatBank insolvent and said bringing it
under state ownership was the only way to protect the money of
20 million Ukrainian clients and stave off threats to the
financial system.
"It seemed quite clear for some time that the government had
to do something, so this probably comes as a relief, especially
if we see positive comments from the IMF (International Monetary
Fund)," said Simon Quijano-Evans, emerging markets strategist at
Legal & General Investment Management.
The government also said it expected the budget to be passed
later in the week.
