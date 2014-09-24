KIEV, Sept 24 Ukraine's state gas company Naftogaz will repay its $1.67 billion Eurobond on Sept. 30, Ukraine's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Ukraine, as a sovereign borrower, even at this difficult stage in development of the state, fulfils all its obligations on the external and domestic markets on time," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the next payment of foreign obligations was Naftogaz's 2009 Eurobond in the amount of $1.67 billion.

"The payment will be made on time by Naftogaz Ukraine because the government has provided full support to the company for the payment." (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Jason Bush)