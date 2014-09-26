MOSCOW, Sept 26 Ukraine's claims about the
illegality of a $3 billion bailout bond issue purchased by
Moscow in December and organised by Russia's VTB Capital are
baseless, VTB said in a statement on Friday.
On Thursday, Ukraine's security service opened a criminal
probe into former finance minister Yuriy Kolobov over the
Russian bailout, saying Kolobov, among others, had abused his
office and violated the budget law by organising the Eurobond
sale.
Kiev alleges as well that the placement of the bond includes
an illegal transfer of a $450,000 fee to VTB Capital.
"The placement was carried out in full accordance with
English law and applicable Ukrainian legislation," VTB, the
mother company of VTB Capital, said in its statement, calling
Ukraine's claims "baseless."
