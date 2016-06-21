(Repeats story unchanged)
* Debate over Russia policy flares as sanctions deadline
looms
* SPD ministers break with Merkel, push for softer line
* Host of other crises contributing to "Russia fatigue"
By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, June 20 As the European Union squabbled
over refugees, Greek bailouts and austerity in past years, it
showed striking unity in another area: its resolve to punish
Russia for the annexation of Crimea and support of separatists
in eastern Ukraine.
That consensus was possible because German Chancellor Angela
Merkel was able to keep Russia-friendly members of her own
government on-side and convince sceptical EU states like
Slovakia, Hungary and Italy to back extensions of the bloc's
economic and financial sanctions against Moscow.
Another six month extension seems likely to be agreed on
Tuesday. But that cannot hide the fact that the mood in Berlin
is shifting. And with that shift, the first real cracks are
emerging in the European consensus on how to deal with Russian
President Vladimir Putin.
In recent weeks, as NATO advanced plans to deploy battalions
along Russia's western border, Russian athletes were banned from
the Olympic Games over doping and Moscow was threatened with
ejection from the European soccer championships because of
violent fans, officials in Berlin have begun to express concern
that ties with Moscow could suffer irreparable damage.
Coupled with these fears has been growing frustration with
the government in Ukraine and its struggles to implement its
side of the Minsk peace deal by pushing through a law that would
allow elections to take place in the disputed east.
More generally, some German and European officials have
begun questioning how many fronts Europe can afford to fight at
a time when the bloc faces major threats like Brexit, attacks
from Islamic State militants and the simmering refugee crisis.
"People are tired of confrontation with Russia. They don't
like the tensions and they see that Ukraine is not delivering
enough on the reform front," said Ulrich Speck, a senior fellow
at the Transatlantic Academy in Washington.
"When you're confronted with ISIS, Putin doesn't look so
bad. Because of this fatigue, there is a growing risk that the
anti-sanctions camp grows stronger," Speck said, a view also
expressed by officials in the United States, which has imposed
its own sanctions on Russia over Ukraine.
DIVIDE
Over the past weeks the divide between the parties in
Merkel's "grand coalition" government has widened, with German
Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier leading the push for a
more conciliatory approach towards Russia, and a step-by-step
easing of sanctions.
At the weekend, he raised eyebrows by suggesting that NATO
risked provoking Russia with military manoeuvres in eastern
Europe. "What we shouldn't do now is to inflame the situation by
loud sabre-rattling and shrill war cries," he told the Bild
newspaper.
There are two ways to read Steinmeier. The first is that he
is playing good cop to Merkel's bad cop, and that the hardline
German stance on sanctions is unlikely to change substantially.
"What has changed on Russia policy? I think nothing has
changed," said one senior German diplomat. "Still, with the
sanctions deadline looming, we have to show we are doing
everything we can to engage with Russia."
The other interpretation is that Steinmeier's comments point
to a deeper split between Merkel's conservatives and his Social
Democrats (SPD) which will only grow as the 2017 German election
approaches. Some officials fear this split could send a signal
of disunity to Berlin's partners, undermining the EU consensus.
One thing is sure: domestic German politics is playing a
role in the Russia debate. Steinmeier has come under significant
pressure from SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel over the past month to
soften his rhetoric on Russia, officials familiar with their
discussions say.
SYMBOLIC VISITS
Gabriel is the presumptive challenger to Merkel in next
year's election and is scrambling for issues that can lift the
struggling SPD in the polls and differentiate them from the
chancellor's conservatives.
Russia is a natural place for the SPD to start. For many in
the party, attitudes towards Moscow were shaped by former
chancellor Willy Brandt's "Ostpolitik" engagement policy in the
1970s and the crumbling Soviet Union's support for German
reunification.
"We can't allow the successes of Willy Brandt's Ostpolitik
to be squandered," former SPD chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, a
friend of Putin and former mentor to Steinmeier, cautioned in a
weekend newspaper interview.
Later this month, Gabriel is scheduled to travel to Russia
to meet with Putin at his private residence outside Moscow.
On the same day, June 27, Ukraine's new Prime Minister
Volodymyr Groysman is due to make his first official visit to
Berlin for talks with Merkel.
The symbolism of the two meetings will not be lost on
Germany's partners, some of whom are already talking about a
gradual dismantling of sanctions.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker both attended a major Russian
investor conference that was held in St. Petersburg last week -
visits that would have been unthinkable a year ago.
Slovakia, one of biggest sceptics on Russia sanctions, takes
over the EU presidency in July.
The country's Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak, speaking to
Reuters in Luxembourg on Monday, said: "I see a growing demand
for a political discussion about sanctions after this rollover
and I expect that to happen."
