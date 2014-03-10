* EU officials preparing ground for further Russia sanctions
* European Commission will also offer trade benefits to Kiev
* Full free-trade agreement only to be discussed after May
BRUSSELS, March 10 The European Union is
preparing to impose travel bans, asset freezes and other
restrictions on Russia for its failure to "de-escalate" the
crisis in Crimea, officials said on Monday.
While the formal decision to impose the sanctions is only
expected to be taken when EU foreign ministers next meet on
March 17, preparations on the measures have already started.
"There is no sign of de-escalation from Russia's side and so
the EU may have no choice but to move immediately to travel
bans, asset freezes and the cancellation of the EU-Russia
summit," an EU official said.
At a summit last week, EU leaders agreed to a three-stage
process of increasing pressure on Russia over its incursion in
Ukraine, beginning with the suspension of visa talks and
negotiations over a new investment agreement.
A statement from the leaders said Russia had to start
negotiating with Ukraine's interim government on a solution to
the crisis "within the next few days" or face additional
sanctions. It is those measures which are now being prepared.
The United States said on Monday it wanted to see "concrete
evidence' that Russia was prepared to engage in a diplomatic
solution to the stand-off over Crimea.
Reports from the ground suggest Russia is not yet
"de-escalating" its presence on the peninsula. Moscow says it
has no control over the Russian-speaking units that have seized
Crimea.
Asked when the EU was likely to impose further sanctions on
Russia, a spokeswoman for the EU's external action service said
there was no fixed date at this stage.
"I can't confirm any precise time frame at the moment, but I
can confirm that the preparatory work has started," Maja
Kocijancic told reporters.
The preparation of EU sanctions usually takes several days
to work its way through specialist committees and EU ambassadors
before going to ministers. As well as asset freezes and travel
bans, the steps are likely to include the cancellation of all
EU-Russia summits.
If the measures are not ready for EU foreign ministers on
March 17, they could be discussed by EU leaders at a summit on
March 20-21.
The measures, if imposed, would mark the second stage in the
European Union's three-step response. The next would likely
involve an arms embargo, trade restrictions and other measures
targeted at Russia's elite, diplomats said.
At the same time, the EU is taking steps to bolster
Ukraine's access to the EU market.
On Tuesday, the European Commission is expected to approve
measures that would allow Ukraine freer export access to
Europe's single market, which would bring benefits of nearly 500
million euros a year.
However, a fully fledged free-trade agreement between
Ukraine and the EU will only be discussed after Ukraine has held
presidential elections in May and appointed a new, permanent
government, EU officials say.
