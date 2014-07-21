KIEV, July 21 A spokesman for Ukraine's Security Council said on Monday Kiev had evidence the missile that brought down a Malaysian airliner last week came from Russia despite Moscow's denials.

"There is evidence that the missile which struck the plane was fired by terrorists, who received arms and specialists from the Russian Federation," Andriy Lysenko told a news conference.

"To disown this tragedy, they (Russia) are drawing a lot of pictures and maps. We will explore any photos and other plans produced by the Russian side." (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper)