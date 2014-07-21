KIEV, July 21 A spokesman for Ukraine's Security
Council said on Monday Kiev had evidence the missile that
brought down a Malaysian airliner last week came from Russia
despite Moscow's denials.
"There is evidence that the missile which struck the plane
was fired by terrorists, who received arms and specialists from
the Russian Federation," Andriy Lysenko told a news conference.
"To disown this tragedy, they (Russia) are drawing a lot of
pictures and maps. We will explore any photos and other plans
produced by the Russian side."
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper)