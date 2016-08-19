(Recasts, adds defence ministry statement, details)
By Andrew Osborn
MOSCOW Aug 19 Russian naval and land forces
have practiced swiftly moving military hardware and troops to
annexed Crimea as part of a logistics exercise which foreshadows
much larger war games there next month, the Russian Defence
Ministry said.
The training exercise comes at a time of heightened tension
between Russia and Ukraine after Moscow accused Kiev of sending
saboteurs into the contested peninsula to carry out a series of
bombings. Kiev has flatly denied that.
President Vladimir Putin flew into Crimea on Friday where he
planned to hold a meeting of his Security Council.
The Defence Ministry said in a statement issued late on
Thursday that Sergei Shoigu, the defence minister, had observed
part of the training exercise which took place in the Russian
port of Novorossiisk.
It said specialised logistic troops had cooperated with
Russian Railways and the country's merchant fleet to rehearse
moving troops, armour and technical equipment to Crimea, which
Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Vessels from Russia's Black Sea Fleet had also taken part,
including a submarine, a large landing ship, mine-sweepers and
an unspecified number of guided missile cruisers. Around 2,500
troops and up to 350 armoured vehicles had also been involved.
Shoigu had observed how quickly logistics troops were able
to organise the loading of armoured vehicles and landing troops
onto a large landing ship and how quickly they could re-arm a
mine-sweeper and a submarine, the ministry said.
"Training on how to destroy groups of saboteurs and how to
repel underwater attacks was carried out," said the ministry.
"Sergei Shoigu rated highly the logistic troops' actions and
the fact that they were able to rapidly organise the movement of
significant amounts of hardware to Crimea."
It said the exercises, which also took place in a number of
other locations, began on Aug. 16 and would end on Aug. 20.
Russia's main military exercise for this year - Caucasus
2016 - is due to take place next month and will also involve
Crimea and Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
The Russian army's Red Star newspaper in January quoted
Colonel-General Alexander Galkin as saying the exercise would
check combat readiness and test how air, sea and land forces
collaborated together.
(Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova/Lidia Kelly; Editing
by Alexander Winning)