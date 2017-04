A woman takes photos of a ''Wanted'' notice for fugitive Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovich, plastered on the window of a car used as a barricade, near Kiev's Independent Square February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

KIEV Ukraine will ask Russia to extradite ousted President Viktor Yanukovich if it is confirmed that he is in Russia, the general prosecutor's office said on Friday.

"Ukraine's Prosecutor-General intends to raise the issue of the extradition of the internationally wanted citizen of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovich in case it is officially confirmed that he is in the Russian Federation," it said in a statement.

(Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)